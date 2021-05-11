114,965 beneficiaries from QRCS food, clothing projects in seven countries [EN/AR]

May 11th, 2021 ― Doha: Many projects have been implemented by the foreign representation missions of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) during the holy month of Ramadan, as part of its Ramadan Campaign 1442 A.H., under the theme of “Race to All That Is Good”.

In Jordan, food purchase vouchers were distributed by QRCS and Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS) to 2,655 families from Syrian refugees and vulnerable host communities in Amman, Irbid, and Mafraq, to improve their food security. There were certain criteria to select and prioritize the beneficiaries, who included 5,562 males, 5,562 females, and 7,955 children.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza, QRCS’s office is distributing 2,231 food parcels to the poorest families of the blockade, at a cost of $150,000. “The beneficiaries were selected as per the standards of the National Program for Assistance of Poorest Families,” said Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS’s office in Gaza. “The project will hopefully secure the food needs of the target families”.

Westward to the West Bank, the number of beneficiaries from the food parcels distributed under the Ramadan Iftar project was 3,720 families, or 22,320 persons, in northern, central, and southern parts of the West Bank, at a cost of $249,408.

To improve the living conditions of Syrian refugees and vulnerable Lebanese families in Bekaa and Baalbek, QRCS and the Lebanese Red Cross executed the following three projects:

Ramadan Iftar: Food parcels for 1,390 Syrian families and 1,397 Lebanese families.

Zakat-ul-Fitr: Food purchase coupons for 984 Syrian families and 962 Lebanese families.

Eid Clothing: Cash coupons for 337 Syrian families and 310 Lebanese families in Mount Lebanon Governorate to purchase new clothes for their children.

The volunteers of the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan distributed $20,000 worth of food items as purchase coupons of consumer goods to 1,000 families in the regions of Bishkek, Chuy, Talas, Naryn, Issyk-Kul, and Jalal-Abad.

Special focus was given to the poor elderly, orphaned children at social care and rehabilitation centers, persons with disability, families headed by females, patients with tuberculosis, families of migrant and/or low-income laborers, and low-income families with children.

Moving to Africa, a Ramadan Iftar project was implemented in Somalia, in coordination with the local authorities, at a cost of $945,000. Over two days, QRCS distributed food parcels to 2,800 families, or 16,800 persons, at the camps of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Daynile District, west to the capital city of Mogadishu.

All distributions were strictly subject to preventive measures, with the recipients divided into groups to avoid crowding. Masks and sanitizers were distributed, and hand washing posts were prepared.

The local authorities valued QRCS’s efforts to provide assistance for the new IDPs, amid the current economic and health challenges that increase the number of affected people, particularly the displaced and poor families.

In Mali, $365,000 food parcels were distributed, weighing in total 72 tons of food items, for the benefit of 1,020 families (5,100 persons). These provisions will enhance their food and health conditions, which will reflect positively on their work, study, and everyday life activities.

Also, the volunteers of Mali Red Cross gave health instructions on fasting to 1,275 males, 1,275 females, and 2,550 children. Each parcel contained 71 kg of basic food items, such as millet, rice, vegetable oil, sugar, and tea.

