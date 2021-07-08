The 2021 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® brought together leadership from the world’s leading companies to share best practices for leadership and success, diversity & inclusion. The summit continued HORP’s MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10 year action plan to shape a better world through better diversity & inclusion, better leadership and better business.

Sal Govender, Vice President Southern Africa, Bureau Veritas Testing & Inspections SA (Pty) Ltd shared, “It is necessary for us to make space for other women and lift as we climb. Real allyship versus performative behavior is the difference between actively creating space for women to grow versus talk and inaction. Let’s make a conscious decision today to ensure that making space for other women is more than just a hashtag. Don’t just be a mentor. Be a sponsor too.”

Vukani Mngxati, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture in Africa reiterated the importance of career planning and preparation for success. “Leave nothing to chance. Invest in personal health. Put a support system in place. Find people who stick their neck out for you. Do not take no for an answer.”

Juliana Hosken-Wernek, Vice President Market Area Africa at BASF commented, “Invest in self-knowledge. Get expert help via coaching programs and mentoring. Keep focused on what matters. Keep doing the things you like. Balance is very important in life.”

The day also included expert perspectives from leaders from other organizations including Massmart, Nestle, Fine Hygienic Holding, vBA Associates, Mountain High, CJB & Associates, Vijona Africa, Navigators Global Llc and former Mr. Universe Brian Peters.

Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women (which inspired the summit) shared insights from HORP’s2021 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world’s leading forum for women in leadership with editions in North America, Greater China, India, Australia New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the world edition out of Singapore. Upcoming editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® include the 2021 Middle East Edition of the summit in Dubai on Sept 28, 2021 and the 2021 Virtual World Edition out of Singapore on Oct 26. Since 2014 the Break the ceiling touch the sky® has inspired and enabled over 20000 women leaders from over 400 international organizations to success.

Singapore-headquartered House of Rose ProfessionalPte. Ltd® is a leader in the global Talent, Training and Transformation businesses and partners with the world’s best companies to accelerate their business and organizational impact.

