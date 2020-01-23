39th Session of the Committee of Permanent Representatives for the 33rd AU Summit begins

Under the banner “Silencing arms; creating conditions conducive to the development of Africa”, the conference of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (RPC) began in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, in what is the thirty-ninth (39th ) ordinary period of sessions.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Vice-President of the AU Commission, commissioners from the AUC, all the Ambassadors from the 55 member States of the African Union based in Addis Abeba, representatives from the diplomatic corps, the international community, civil society, the media, and the private sector and guests, among others.

In the name of the President of the AU Commission, the Vice-President of the AUC, in his speech, underlined the importance of the Institutional Reform in the African Union (AU), in which the assembly decided to charge the President of the Commission to create a new more streamlined performance-based departmental structure, taking into account the division of labour between the African Union,

the CER and regional mechanisms, the member States and continental organisations.

The sub-committees of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (RPC) reviewed the new proposed structure, together with the financing strategy proposed in October and November 2019. The revised proposal was considered and adopted by the RPC of 4th and 5th December 2019.

The Vice-President also reaffirmed the commitment of the Commission to work with the People’s Republic of China, in order to give full importance to the desired cooperation and synergy between the two institutions.

“We need to continue to improve our budgetary processes and focus on the implementation of our vision: the Agenda 2063. We are seeking to take advantage of this opportunity to improve collaboration between the RPC and the Commission”, he said, and added that “we need to appreciate the work by the People’s Republic of China under the capable presidency of Ambassador Osama, from Egypt. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage the RPC Sub-committees to continue their useful work”.

Furthermore, he gave an account of the state of operability of the AU Peace Fund. The Vice-President highlighted the commitment of AU member States to guarantee predictable sustainable financing for peace and security activities in Africa, taking into account that the Peace Fund, with a provision of $400 million for member States, will allow the AU to conduct its own agenda for peace and security based on its own evaluation of the problems and its own determination of the suitable solutions.

