4R Solution Project Launches 4R Champion Program in Sub Saharan Africa

“4R Nutrient Stewardship, using the Right Source (of fertilizer) @ the Right Rate, Right Time, and in the Right Place, is a Canadian innovation which is easily adaptable to local soil conditions, making it ideal for adoption by smallholder farmers to increase crop yields and profitability,” said Clyde Graham, Executive Vice President of Fertilizer Canada. “The purpose of the 4R Champion program is for the selected Champions to play a key role in sharing information, intelligence and help demonstrate the economic, social and environmental benefits of using 4Rs in Sub Saharan Africa” said Graham.

4R Champion program is open to anyone from the Sub Saharan Africa who have started or would like to start a 4R micro project related to agricultural extension, demonstration plots, or communication. All applicants must successfully complete Fertilizer Canada’s free online course 4R Essentials – A short Course in 4R Nutrient Stewardship before applying. This course provides an introduction to 4R Nutrient Stewardship for farmers, agronomists, students and others interested in sustainable nutrient management.

“One of the objectives of the 4R Solution project is to increase integration of 4R principles into relevant agriculture guidelines and policies both at national (Ghana and Ethiopia) and within Sub Saharan Africa,” said Frewengel Wolde-Michael, Africa Regional Director of Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada. “The 4R Champion program will be an effective platform for Champions to advocate for adoption of 4R Nutrient Stewardship on farm, as well as in relevant national and international policies,” said Michael.

Undertaken with the financial support of the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada, and implemented by Fertilizer Canada and Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada, the 4R Solution project is being implemented in Ethiopia, Ghana and Senegal to improve overall wellbeing of 80,000 smallholder farmers, 50 per cent of whom are women. The initiative aims to improve agricultural productivity and farm income, by incorporating 4R Nutrient Stewardship into fertilizer management as well as important gender and environmental resilience strategies.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada’s economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca and 4RSolution.org

The Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada has strong links to Canada’s co-operative business and international development sectors. Canada has a network of 8,500 cooperatives and credit unions, with total assets of over $350 billion and 150,000 employees. Canadian co-operators have engaged internationally for more than 70 years through CDF Canada. CDF Canada’s mission is to act on co-operative principles and partner with communities around the world to achieve sustainable economic and social development. For more visit https://cdfcanada.coop/