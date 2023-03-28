52nd Independence: Bangladesh, Nigeria to deepen cooperation in agriculture, ICT

The Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Masudur Rahman has expressed the desire of his country to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in the areas of agriculture, textile and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Rahman said this on Sunday evening in Abuja at a reception to mark the 52nd Independence and National Day celebration of Bangladesh.

He said considering the peculiarity between both countries in terms of demography and diplomatic pursuits, Nigeria and Bangladesh needed to further strengthen cooperation from all fronts.

“Today Bangladesh and Nigeria, having tremendous synergies in demography, colonial legacy, democratic and secular traditions and diplomatic pursuits under the ambit of the UN and it’s specialised bodies, the OIC, the D-8 and the Commonwealth are poised to deepen further our existing bilateral cooperation.

“Both countries are eyeing to expand cooperation in agriculture, education, communications and digital economy, export-led sectors like garments/textiles, SMEs including defense training and exchanges,” he said.

Rahman also stressed the need to explore other areas of untapped potential and mutual interest.

“I am hopeful that Bangladesh and Nigeria will strive further to tap the unexplored huge potential existing in the two countries and people, to elevate the bilateral cooperation to the next level of incentivized trading and business,” he added.

The envoy paid homage to the visionary leadership of the ‘father of the nation’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his struggle for independence and bequeathing an independent and prosperous nation to its people.

He noted that the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina had gradually moved the country into a digital middle-income developing country from where it was at independence.

He said the country was on the road to achieving all SDGs and transforming the country into a higher middle-income country before 2030.

The high commissioner therefore called on the international community to continue to partner with Bangladesh in its quest for rapid development.

NAN reports that the occasion was graced by diplomats, captains of industries, the academia, defence attaches among other dignitaries.

The Independence Day of Bangladesh is celebrated on March 26 as a national day.

It commemorates the country’s declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria