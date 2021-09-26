680 exhibitors to participate in ADIHEX

Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi will tomorrow host the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2021 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

The eighteenth edition (ADIHEX 2021), organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC), will be held from 27th September to 3rd October, 2021, under the theme “Sustainability and Heritage… A Reborn Aspiration”, in line with the country’s plans to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

As the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, ADIHEX has become a prestigious global platform that allows participants to identify distributers and partners, expand their businesses, launch and promote latest products in addition to its integral role in promoting and preserving cultural heritage.

The event attracts thousands of falconers, hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, end users, traders, major buyers, VVIPS and dignitaries from around the world.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC), ADIHEX 2021 will attract 680 exhibitors and trademarks from 44 countries.

Organisers said 319 Emirati exhibitors are participating in the event.

ADNEC said it had completed its preparations to host the ADIHEX 2021 and confirmed that the entry is limited to those who are vaccinated, and must present Green Pass status on Alhosn application in addition to a negative PCR test result within the last 48 hours, to enter the event.

The ADIHEX Conference is a premier learning platform that offers free-to-attend workshops, panel discussions and case studies to the ADIHEX attendees.

The richness and comprehensiveness of ADIHEX is represented through 11 different sectors, including arts and crafts, equestrian, falconry, hunting and safari trips, hunting and camping equipment, hunting weapons, projects to enhance and preserve cultural heritage, outdoor recreational vehicles and equipment, veterinary products and services, Fishing and marine sports equipment, and professional media.

ADIHEX was initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi in 2003. It attracted more than 1.5 million visitors throughout its past editions, representing a continuous success story in preserving the environment, sustainable hunting, presenting heritage and enhancing the awareness of youth and younger generations about traditions and the authentic Emirati culture.

Source: Bahrain News Agency