General 

7 Plead Not Guilty to Looting More than $132 Million from South African Bank

Posted By: user2

Seven suspects accused of taking just over $132 million from VBS Mutual bank in South Africa have pleaded not guilty to dozens of fraud and theft charges.
On Thursday, the court set their individual bail at $5,733.
The suspects, including a former VBS executive, where arrested Wednesday during raids in Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.
An eighth suspect did not appear because he was under COVID-19 quarantine.
The suspects are charged with stealing funds in 2018 belonging to dozens of individuals and municipalities.
The National Prosecuting Authority described the looting of the bank deposits as one of the largest bank robberies in South Africa’s history.

Source: Voice of America

You May Also Like

Dr. Hisham Mahmoud moves to Golder Associates as New President and CEO

admin Comments Off on Dr. Hisham Mahmoud moves to Golder Associates as New President and CEO

Al-Shabab Attacks Military Base Used by US Forces in Kenya

admin Comments Off on Al-Shabab Attacks Military Base Used by US Forces in Kenya

‫فوز شركة CTM360 البحرينية بجائزة المبتكرين “Innovator Award” ووضعها ضمن قائمة أفضل 100 شركة حديثة الإنشاء في Forbes Middle East Innovator Awards

admin Comments Off on ‫فوز شركة CTM360 البحرينية بجائزة المبتكرين “Innovator Award” ووضعها ضمن قائمة أفضل 100 شركة حديثة الإنشاء في Forbes Middle East Innovator Awards