Abu Dhabi’s ADIHEX 2022 promises to be larger, more rewarding

Abu Dhabi, The Emirates Falconers Club launched intensive preparations for organizing the next edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2022) on September 26 – October 2.

The event is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region. It consolidated its regional and international position in its last edition ADIHEX 2021 with the participation of specialized companies representing 680 brands from 44 countries in an area covering 50,000 m2 in ADNEC.

The 2022 edition will be larger in terms of the number of exhibitors, countries, space, and features. It will feature numerous products, innovations and live heritage shows that meet the aspirations of exhibitors and visitors.

Last year, the exhibition attracted more than 105,000 visitors from 120 countries and included falconry, hunting, equestrian and traditional sports enthusiasts as well as camping and safari trips lovers.

Exhibitors said that the main reasons for participating at ADIHEX are to network, increase direct sales, meet new agents and partners, make deals, enter new markets, connect with specialists in various industries, raise brand awareness and launch innovative products.

According to a survey, the visitors of ADIHEX were very satisfied of the diversity of the products and services provided, in addition to more than 80 activities and events organized during the exhibition.

ADIHEX also presented a series of more than 120 workshops and hosted about 90 speakers and more than 800 official falconry representatives and sustainable hunting associations and institutions from around the world.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of ADIHEX, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the great support provided to the exhibition from the shaikhs and for all the local efforts that contribute to promoting falconry heritage and instill it in the hearts of people.

Al Mansouri emphasized that these fruitful efforts go beyond the local scope to reach the global level.

The auctions of falcons, horses and camels, as well as the most beautiful captive-bred falcons, and Saluki beauty contest (pure Arabian hunting dog) were among the most prominent events.

The educational and environmental activities and heritage shows of horses, birds of prey and police dogs offered families more fun and greater learning opportunities, and enhanced the significance of the exhibition as a family festival.

The richness and comprehensiveness of ADIHEX is evident in its 11 diverse sectors- Arts and Crafts, Equestrian, Falconry, Hunting Tourism and Safari, Hunting and Camping Equipment, Hunting Guns, Promotion and Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage, Outdoor Leisure Vehicles and Equipment, Veterinary Products and Services, Fishing Equipment and Marine Sports, and Media.

Source: Bahrain news Agency