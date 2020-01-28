Accounting Seed Opens Office in the United Kingdom

Expands Further into the EMEA Market

COLUMBIA, Maryland, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Accounting Seed, a top-rated accounting platform powered by Salesforce®, opens a second location in Reading, UK, to better serve customers and expand their footprint in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market. Having accomplished double-digit year-over-year growth for the last 10 years, Accounting Seed is both poised for continual growth and able to offer its accounting solution in the EMEA market with features such as multi-currency, multi-entity, and VAT reporting.

“Now that the key features needed for the EMEA market have been tested and used by the current customer base, we are excited to open a London office and dive deeper into the EMEA market,” said Tony Zorc, founder and chief executive officer.

The software company hired Shane Deacon, vice president of EMEA, to manage their new office. Deacon brings 14 years of experience in the Salesforce ecosystem, having most recently worked for InvoiceIT/SteelBrick (which is now referred to as Salesforce’s CPQ & Billing®) and Kaptio.

“My goal is to use my knowledge of Salesforce to sell this robust product to organizations that are not only on Salesforce, but also those that don’t realize this kind of transformative accounting technology is out there,” said Deacon.

In order to support EMEA prospects already in the pipeline for Accounting Seed, Zorc’s goal is to fill the UK office with more solution engineers and account executives in the next 12 months.

“This new office is key to our ability to service our customers. I cannot wait to bring our product to more companies across the globe and watch as it transforms their businesses for the better,” said Zorc.

Accounting Seed’s open architecture allows customers to run their accounting their way, a necessity for customers in different industries and countries.

“Our solution is optimized for requirements specific to the UK area. Essentially, anything that has been outlined by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), can be done in Accounting Seed,” said Deacon.

