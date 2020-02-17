Activities of presidential couple

Following the launch of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation, at the Hotel Tres de Agosto, in Malabo, the presidential couple offered a supper for their special guests at their private residence. In addition to foundation advisers, the supper was attended by the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, and the delegations from Ivory Coast and Gabon, among others. The supper was entertained by various artists. Piruchi Apo, Angel Glamour, Negro Bey, Cary Djey, Texon, Selln Samuray and Piter BI gave very well-applauded performances of their musical numbers.

On the morning of 16th February, Constancia Mangue de Obiang met her counterpart from Nigeria, Afsha Buhari, at the Hotel Colina in Malabo, to congratulate each other for the excellent relations uniting Abuja and Malabo, but above all for the launch of the foundation.

Moments later, the wife of President Mamadou Buhari visited the Sampaka Psychiatric Centre, the mental hospital sponsored by Mangue de Obiang.

During her visit, in addition to leaving dedications in the visitors’ book, Aisha Buhari received a gift from the Technical Director, RaA�l Castro Esono Ada, as she became the fifth first lady to visit the centre.

Finally, the delegations from Nigeria and the Republic of Congo returned to their respective countries.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office