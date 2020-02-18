ADMINISTRATIONS IN MALABO AND RABAT STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN MINING SECTOR

The Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons wants to train the Equatoguinean miners dedicated to the exploitation of alluvial gold. For that reason, a delegation from the ministry, led by its head, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, spoke on 17th February to his Moroccan counterpart in Rabat about how to develop this activity.

The Minister for Mines envisages building a gold refinery, and before setting it up, the department wants to train the Equatoguinean miners dedicated to the exploitation of alluvial gold, with the help of the Ministry for Energy, Mines and the Environment in Morocco, which is led by Aziz Rebbah. This was the backdrop for the working trip that Mbega Obiang Lima made to Morocco.

The Minister believes that cooperation with Morocco in the mining sector would be excellent for development.

This working meeting, which was led by the executives for Mines from the administrations in Malabo and Rabat, accompanied by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to Morocco, Salomon Nfa Ndong Nseng, is just the beginning of historic bilateral cooperation between the two peoples.

The working schedule allowed Mbega Obiang Lima to receive notification to take part in a mining conference in June.

The Minister, furthermore, praised the good welcome that his counterpart provided for his delegation.

The entourage visited the Ministry’s Geological Museum, which displays collections of minerals, meteorites and fossils, and then visited the Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, where the Minister signed the visitors’ book created by the embassy for 2020.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office