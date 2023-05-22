AerCap signs lease agreements with ASKY for two Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

AerCap Holdings N.V. has signed lease agreements for two Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft with ASKY, The Pan-African Airline, headquartered in Togo.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said the aircraft were scheduled to be delivered in June through August 2023.

It said in attendance at the signing ceremony were Mr Esayas W. Hailu, CEO of ASKY, Mr Aengus Kelly, the CEO of AerCap, Mr Girma Wake, the Board Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines Group and Aviation Advisor to Togo, Board members of ASKY, and other distinguished guests.

‘We are delighted to welcome ASKY as a new customer to AerCap and particularly pleased to

place the first MAX in Togo,’ Mr Kelly said.

He said ‘AerCap is the largest lessor in Africa with 14 airline customers on the continent, and we are pleased to continue to support the growth and development of African aviation. We wish the ASKY team every success and look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver.’

‘I consider it an honour to introduce state-of-the-art B737-8 MAX aircraft into the ASKY fleet, which will support our wide regional network in our continuous endeavour to serve our esteemed customers,’ Mr Hailu said.

He said he was confident that the introduction of B737-8 MAX would further enhance ASKY’s brand image before the eyes of the traveling public and the airline felt great to be the region’s leading customer to AerCap, the world’s largest owners of commercial aircraft.

Source: Ghana News Agency