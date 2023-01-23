AfCFTA organises business forum to boost trade among African countries

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will organise the first Tujenge Pamoja Africa Business Forum slated for March 8-10, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The primary outcomes for the Tujenge Pamoja Forum 2023 include creating awareness among the African business community of current business and investment opportunities offered in the AfCFTA, particularly priority value chains.

Similarly providing a space for government, business and investor engagement to unlock trade and investment funding for priority value chains.

The forum will also focus on advocating for supportive policies and investment for priority AfCFTA value chains.

It aims to have a One TRADE HOUSE Marketplace where announcements, signings, investment pitches, and partner booths for perfect integration.

Additionally promote a business-friendly environment for SMEs, Women, and Youth.

The forum will focuson key areas like; on agro-processing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, transportation and logistics, and Digital Trade value-chains.

It will feature plenaries roundtables and fireside chats focused on trade policy and investment opportunities.

It will also provide spaces for one-to-one business meetings, pre-defined deals boardrooms, investment promotion, exhibition space, networking breaks, a welcome reception and a gala dinner.

The AfCFTA Secretariat seeks broad participation from Africa’s public and private sectors as well as strategic investors from focus value chains, including Heads of Government, Private sector leaders, financial institutions, investment promotion agencies, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Business Councils Chambers of Commerce, Leading African Women Business organisations, Multinationals, Academia; Regional Media, and AfCFTA Partners.

The AfCFTA is the world’s largest free trade area bringing together the 55 countries of the African Union (AU) and eight Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

The overall mandate of the AfCFTA is to create a single continental market with a population of about 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of approximately US$ 3.4 trillion.

The AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, the African Union’s long-term development strategy for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse.

Source: Nam News Network