A farewell ceremony has been held in Yaounde for the Indomitable Lions as they head to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The event was organized by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, to show support to the Lions ahead of their upcoming AFCON campaign.

Other state personalities attended the ceremony, including the President’s representative, Director of Civil Cabinet of the Presidency Samuel Mvondo Ayolo who presided at the event.

The President of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’o, as well as the Indomitable Lions’ head coach Rigobert Song and other football legends were present.

There were cultural displays, after which the President’s representative extended a symbol of support to the Lions by handing over the Cameroon flag to Fabrice Ondoa on behalf of President Paul Biya. ‘In the name of the President of the Republic, I give you this flag of Cameroon so that you should defend the colours of Cameroon at the 34th edition of the Afcon’ Samuel Mvondo Ayolo said.

The five Indomitable Lions who were present at the event; Leonel Ateba, Wilfried Nathan, Fabrice ondoa, Njie Clinton and Faris Moumbagna are expected to take off for Saudi Arabia on December 30th while the others will join them there.

Source: Cameroon News Agency

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Central East Motor Traffic and Transport Department have embarked on a joint education and coordinated enforcement exercise to enhance road safety during and after the Christmas festivities.

The exercise, started on Thursday, December 28, along the Kasoa-YooMart-Liberia Camp stretch, is focused on unprescribed lamps, vehicles with relay drivers and logbooks, among others.

Passengers, during the outreach, also received education and encouraged to ensure that drivers adhered to all road safety rules and report recalcitrant ones to the police.

Miss Catherine Hamilton, Greater Accra Regional Director, NRSA, said the exercise would be replicated on other highways, adding that next year, the NRSA would carry out an exercise to address jaywalking.

Jaywalking is the act of walking across a street in a careless and dangerous way, or not at the proper place.

She said such exercises would help the Authority to make informed decisions and direct future policies gear

ed towards improving road safety.

Ms Hamilton wished Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year and urged them to enjoy the yuletide in moderation.

Source: Ghana News Agency