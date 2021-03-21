Africa Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Near 4.16 Million

ADDIS ABABA, Mar 21 (NNN-ENA) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,159,950 as of yesterday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said.

Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union said death toll related to the pandemic stood at 109,456, while 3,669,551 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa lost 52,035 lives to COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,512, and Morocco, at 8,755, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the agency, nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The agency said, 23 countries reported between 10,001 and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members reported fewer than 10,000 cases.

According to the Africa CDC, southern Africa is the most affected region, in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region, in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.– NNN-ENA

