Africa-France Summit 2020 offers opportunities for one thousand African entrepreneurs

France will cover the costs of participation for the one thousand African entrepreneurs who are to be selected to attend the Africa-France Summit 2020 in Bordeaux, from 4th to 6th June.

This information was revealed by the accredited French Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Olivier Brochenin, during a meeting held on the morning of Thursday 23rd January, at the headquarters of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, which was attended by the Minister for Finance, the Economy and Planning, Cesar Augusto Mba Abogo, and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bonifacio Mitogo Bindang.

The French Ambassador, Olivier Brochenin, said that it was an opportunity that France was offering to African entrepreneurs in order to present their activities on an international stage, and give their ideas further penetration in the business sector.

This year’s summit will bear the slogan Change Cities to Change Life and will provide favourable access to guests to a professional fair which will give privileged access to all the chiefs from the public and private sectors on the African continent, together with support for the organisation of bilateral meetings within the framework of the summit.

In the selection of the one thousand entrepreneurs proposed by France, the French Ambassador to our country said that the Equatoguinean Government could get involved in the project which will benefit the best projects.

For his part, the Minister for Finance, in addition to thanking the Ambassador for the proposal, affirmed that at the Ministry they would work to ensure more participation by Equatoguinean companies at the summit. The Minister also proposed a meeting to the Ambassador with the consortium, employers and the Chamber of Commerce, to explain in detail the registration procedure for the event.

The Minister for Finance recognised that the Government was working on a development plan to obtain resources in order to finance projects in the country, as there are many investment opportunities in Equatorial Guinea.

The meeting was attended by dozens of companies, including a representative from the five banks that operate in our country, a representative from Conexia, the representative from Okume, representatives from the micro-finance sector, chiefs from Telecommunications GETESA, SEGESA, the employers association and the president of the Bioko Chamber of Commerce.

