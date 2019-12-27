African Union action plan for youth development

The African Union has designed an action plan for the Decade of Youth, which is focussed on 5 key priority areas, taking into account that the African continent has the youngest population in the world, with over 400 million young people between 15 and 35.

The five areas are divided into: Education and skills development; Youth employment and entrepreneurship, Government, peace and security; Young People’s health and Sexual reproduction rights, and Agriculture, climate change and the environment.

The AU has developed various youth policies and development programmes on a continental level, aimed at guaranteeing that the continent benefits from its demographical dividend. AU policies include the African Youth Charter, the Action Plan for the Decade of Youth and the Malabo Decision on the Empowerment of Youth, which will all be implemented through various programmes under AU Agenda 2063.

The African Youth Charter protects young people from discrimination and guarantees freedom of movement, expression, association, religion, ownership and other human rights, while promising to promote youth participation throughout society.

The African Union considers that such a young population requires an increase in investment in economic and social development factors, with the aim of improving the development index for African nations.

