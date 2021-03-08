ADDIS ABABA, Mar 8 (NNN-ENA) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 3,955,148 as of yesterday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 105,490, while 3,533,574 patients across the continent, have recovered from the disease.

The most affected countries, in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has lost 50,647 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 10,954, and Morocco, at 8,676, according to the Africa CDC.– NNN-ENA

