Africa’s Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pass 4.38 Million: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Apr 16 (NNN-ENA) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,383,168 as of yesterday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said, the death toll from the pandemic stood at 116,727, while 3,933,939 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.– NNN-ENA

Source: NAM News Network