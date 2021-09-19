Africa’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 8.13 Million: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,134,511 as of yesterday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, in its continental COVID-19 dashboard, indicated that the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 206,202.

Some 7,454,718 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa

Source: NAM News Network