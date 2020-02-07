Ambassador has meeting in Republic of Congo

On Thursday 6th February, the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to Republic of Congo, Samuel Ateba Owono, met chiefs from those airlines with connections to Equatorial Guinea.

These were chiefs from Ceiba Intercontinental, Rwandair and Ethiopian Airlines.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the accredited Equatorial Guinea diplomatic mission close to the Congolese Government, who asked the Equatoguinean diplomat to pass on the the chiefs from each company the measures taken by the Equatorial Guinea Executive on the coronavirus outbreak affecting the Asian giant.

The meeting, informative in nature, also allowed the head of the diplomatic mission to notify the heads of the airlines whose clients have a connection with Equatorial Guinea.

For his part, some of the chiefs pointed out the preventive measures taken by their companies, with the restriction of flights to China.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office