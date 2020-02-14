Ambassador in Brussels confirms Equatorial Guinea interest in COMJIB

The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Brussels, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, met the General Secretary of the Conference of Ibero-American Justice Ministers (COMJIB), Enrique Gil Botero, in Madrid, together with the rector of the prestigious Society for International Studies (SIS), Juan Solaeche, to confirm the interest of Equatorial Guinea in forming a legitimate part of the important body for justice chiefs from Ibero-American countries.

Furthermore, Nvono-Nca reported that Equatorial Guinea is a duly organised and structured country, capable of visualising sufficient cause justifying the interest of becoming a member of the reputable body. It was in 2016 when Ambassador Nvono-Nca began this process, of such importance to our country, by following the directorates and instructions of His Excellency, the President of the Republic, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office