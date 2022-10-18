Ambassador in Brussels expresses outrage to Bolivia over cruel murder by the CI party

The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Brussels, Carmelo Nvono-Ncá, is continuing his round of contacts in European capitals to express the indignation of Equatoguinean society at the brutal murder by the CI party, which resulted in the death of a law enforcement and national security officer. This time it was the turn of the Bolivian Embassy.

Specifically, Nvono-Ncá met his Bolivian counterpart, Ambassador Valeria Denisse Vilaseca Chumacero. Both diplomats agreed that such incidents, like the assassination by the CI party, are matters that should be dealt with internally through national legal mechanisms. In that regard, the Ambassador in Brussels stated that he still did not understand how a group of people could barricade themselves in a building in order to resist an order from the Prosecutor’s Office. Much less, said Nvono-Ncá, could it be understood that “they responded with violence against the police forces, causing the death of a police officer”.

“We must all stand in solidarity with the widow and the orphaned family and ask justice to protect and guarantee the Rule of Law in our country,” the Ambassador concluded. The fruitful meeting ended with encouragement from Ambassador Vilaseca, who hoped that the pre-electoral atmosphere in Equatorial Guinea would stabilise and that the elections would proceed normally.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government