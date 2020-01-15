Ambassador in Brussels invited to supper organised by new ACP General Secretary

As we reported a few weeks ago, in November the Angolan Ambassador in Brussels, Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, became the new General Secretary of the Group of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.

The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in the Belgian capital, Carmelo Nvono Nca, fervently supported for months the candidacy of Chikoti to become the ACP General Secretary, believing at all times in his capacities, which he had already shown as his country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs for over 20 years.

To celebrate the new position, the new General Secretary held an intimate supper a few weeks ago at his residence, and of course Ambassador Nvono Nca was invited as a mark of gratitude for all the support received.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office