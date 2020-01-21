Ambassador Lazaro Ekua wishes President of Swiss Federation happy new year

On Wednesday 15th January, the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, Lazaro Ekua Avomo, greeted the President of the Swiss Confederation, Simonetta Sommaruga, during the presentation of new year’s wishes offered by the leader of the accredited diplomatic corps in the country. During the ceremony, which took place in the Federal Palace in the city of Bern, the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador passed on best wishes from the Government and People of Equatorial Guinea to the President.

For her part, the President of Switzerland also wished our country a prosperous and successful 2020.

The Ambassador also exchanged words with the Federal Adviser and Head of the Federal Department for Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis.

Equatorial Guinea and Switzerland have maintained diplomatic relations since 1968. Historically, they have been constructive and within a framework of respect and cooperation.

Source: The Embassy of Equatorial Guinea in Switzerland.

Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

Notice: Reproduction of all or part of this article or the images that accompany it must always be done mentioning its source (Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office).

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office