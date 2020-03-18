Ambassador to Congo meets General Secretary of Party of Labour

The accredited head of the Equatorial Guinea diplomatic mission before the Government of the Republic of Congo, Samuel Ateta Owono, was received in audience on 17th March by the General Secretary of the Congolese Party of Labour, Pierre Moussa, with the aim of delivering a message of greetings sent by the PDGE General Secretary, Jerónimo Osa Osa.

The meeting took place in the party’s provisional headquarters, in the presence of various departmental heads. The Equatoguinean diplomat came to deliver a message of greetings sent by Osa Osa to his counterpart, for his brilliant election as new General Secretary at the V Ordinary Congress of the grouping, which took place between 27th and 30th December 2019.

For his part, Moussa welcomed the message from his counterpart with all his heart, and recognised that the two parties had been working together for several years. The gesture aims to strengthen the relations of brotherhood uniting the two parties.

During the course of the meeting, the Equatoguinean diplomat was accompanied by the coordinator of the external cell of the PDGE in Congo-Brazzaville, Juana Avang Afugu, among others.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office