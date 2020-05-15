Ambassador to Ethiopia has audience with Armenian Head of Business

The Governments of Equatorial Guinea and Armenia could cooperate in the near future in key areas for their mutual benefit, according to information emerging from the audience granted by the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to Ethiopia, Crisantos Obama Ondo, to the accredited Head of Business from the Armenian Embassy in Addis Abeba.

The Republic of Armenia wishes to strengthen its relations with Equatorial Guinea is the areas of new information technology and mining. The intention was revealed on 12th May at the audience that the Ambassador Head of the Equatorial Guinea Permanent Mission before the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Crisantos Obama Ondo, granted to the accredited head of business from the Armenian embassy in Addis Abeba, Artem Azhaurian.

This was the first meeting between the two diplomats, and served as a framework for the exchange of opinions and to present specific proposals to strengthen relations between the two peoples and governments. The conversations took place in the presence of the first secretary from the mission and the Defence attaché, Roque Ndong Nguema and Bonifacio Ondo Mbuy, respectively.

As a prelude, the Armenian head of business asked about the experience of Equatorial Guinea as a member of the African Union, and in particular the responsibilities it has exercises, both within the continental organisation, and during the period it was a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The Armenian envoy said that his country enjoyed a recognised capacity in the areas of new information technologies and mining, sectors in which Equatorial Guinea could be interested in forming clear links in matters of training and human resources, and in the acceptance by Armenian companies of investing in Equatorial Guinea.

Within the framework of these proposals, the Equatoguinean diplomat expressed the policy of diplomatic opening of Equatorial Guinea and the intention to establish relations of friendship and cooperation with all countries in the world. He indicated that Armenia, as a rich and historically recognised country, was included among our priorities.

Crisantos Obama Ondo also indicated that Equatorial Guinea had more sea than land, while Armenia did not have sea access, and thus Equatorial Guinea could cooperate with Armenia in matters related to maritime resources.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office