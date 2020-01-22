Ambassador to France receives author Ruben Evuy

Taking advantage of his trip to France, the young author visited the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Paris, where he was received by our country’s accredited Ambassador to France and Monaco, Miguel Oyono Ndong. The two interlocutors spoke about Ruben Evuy’s projects to translate his work into several languages, in order to increase the number of his readers and internationalise his work.

The author considers this project apt to open the doors of the international world to Equatoguinean literature. In the two weeks of his visit to France, the author of the book Discipline and good attitude has given interviews to various French media outlets in order to take the first steps in this internationalisation project.

During his visit, Ruben Evuy dedicated and presented various books to the diplomats; the recipients expressed gratitude and huge admiration for their compatriot. The Defence Attache, Inocencio Ngomo Ondo Obono, described the figure of the author as an inspiration for humanity, an model for youth and a hope for the enhancement of Equatoguinean literature.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office