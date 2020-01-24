Ambassador to Morocco presents credentials before King Mohammed VI

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea Ambassador before the Kingdom of Morocco, Salomon Nfa Ndong Nseng, went to the royal palace in Rabat on Wednesday 22nd January, in order to present to King Mohammed VI his credentials, as new accredited ambassador to the country, together with the twenty-six new ambassadors.

After presenting his credentials to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Naser Bourita, Nfa Ndong Nseng, accompanied by the current military attache to the People’s Republic of China, Joaquin Ndong Nve, presented his credentials to the king.

The Equatoguinean diplomat passed on to His Majesty the greetings of peace and brotherhood sent by the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in addition to expressing the desire of Malabo to continue to strengthen the relations of friendship and cooperation between Equatorial Guinea and Morocco.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office