Ambassador to Rwanda meets Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier Jean Patrick, after attending the eighth African Union senior level summit on Libya, granted an audience to the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to Rwanda with residency in the Republic of Congo, Samuel Ateba Owono Iyanga.

The courtesy meeting took place at the Rwandan Embassy in the Republic of Congo, and allowed the Equatoguinean diplomat to report to and ask for the support necessary from the Rwandan government, through Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, Secretary of State, Charged with the West African Community of Countries, regarding the intentions of the Malabo government at the next summit of AU Heads of State and Governments, to take place in Addis Abeba in the near future.

Ateba Owono Iyanga also spoke to his interlocutor about topics regarding the good relations of friendship and cooperation uniting the two countries.

For his part, Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe declared the willingness of his government to support the good intentions of the Government of Equatorial Guinea. He pointed out that the proposal would be taken to the Executive, for study and approval, as Equatorial Guinea was a member country of the AU and, as the only Spanish-speaking country in Africa, the proposal would be positive for the enhancement of the institution, as part of the factors of integration.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office