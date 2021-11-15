An Outstanding Enterprise Case for Digital Transformation 2020–2021: China Mobile’s FusionDC Data Center

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2021 Information Technology (IT) Market Annual Conference, hosted by CCID Consulting, the China Mobile (Shaanxi) FusionDC Data Center — constructed using Huawei’s next generation prefabricated modular data center solution — has been named an Outstanding Enterprise Case for Digital Transformation 2020–2021. Included on the 2020–2021 Next Generation Information Technology List released by CCID Consulting, this award was one of the four that Huawei data center facility products, solutions, and deployments received, given the company’s advantages in technical architecture and business models.

As an intelligent foundation for digital transformation, the new China Mobile (Shaanxi) FusionDC Data Center promotes the development of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Shaanxi Province and the wider Northwest China region, supporting further advancements in science and technology as well as the development of the wider economy and culture.

Huawei’s next generation prefabricated modular data center solution integrates a full range of innovative technologies, including the wide use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a prefabricated modular design, and fully digital lifecycle management. All core subsystems, from IT and power modules to temperature control and smart management platforms, are pre-integrated and tested in the factory, achieving full-stack convergence. This style of construction significantly shortens construction times, reducing the full process from kickoff to go-live delivery, to just six months. Benefiting from Huawei’s unique approach to data center construction, combining intelligence and prefabrication — often coined as intelligent + prefabricated — the China Mobile (Shaanxi) FusionDC Data Center is not only a smart but also green: power consumption is kept to a minimum and Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) is improved by 8%. This translates into significant energy savings — 57.6 million kWh of electricity — over the data center’s full lifecycle, reducing carbon emissions by 27,000 tones, equivalent to planting 37,000 trees.

In addition, an indirect evaporative cooling solution maximizes the use of natural, free cooling sources, bringing down annual PUE to under 1.25, saving energy compared to a traditional chilled water solution. Elsewhere, an integrated power module solution improves power supply and distribution efficiency by over 3%, reducing costs, improving efficiency, and optimizing processes.

The China Mobile (Shaanxi) FusionDC Data Center also integrates multiple AI features, including predictive maintenance, real-time energy efficiency optimization, and improved Operations and Maintenance (O&M) efficiency and resource utilization.

Together with partners, Huawei is committed to innovating and constructing data centers that are simple, green, smart, and reliable.

