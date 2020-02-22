General 

ANALYSIS OF DRAFT MERCHANT NAVY LAW

Posted By: admin

The Permanent Commission on Infrastructures, Transport and new Technologies, overseen by the Senator, Demetrio Elo Ndong Nsefumu, continued on 21st February with its deliberations on the Draft Merchant Navy Law.

The commissioners focussed their attentions on articles 101 to 208, which refer to all circumstances relating to maritime activities, together with the rights, duties and obligations, including the hiring of crews for vessels, the registration of seamen, and the practice of registering seamen, covered in chapter two of the draft law.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

Meetings continue for Ethnic Groups of Permanent Commission for Justice and Human Rights

admin Comments Off on Meetings continue for Ethnic Groups of Permanent Commission for Justice and Human Rights

The Secretary General of the PDGE accepts the apology of Diosdado Moule Mueña on behalf of the party and of ASHO

admin Comments Off on The Secretary General of the PDGE accepts the apology of Diosdado Moule Mueña on behalf of the party and of ASHO

Speech by President of Chamber of Representatives to mark 75th Birthday of Head of State

admin Comments Off on Speech by President of Chamber of Representatives to mark 75th Birthday of Head of State