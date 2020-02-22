ANALYSIS OF DRAFT MERCHANT NAVY LAW

The Permanent Commission on Infrastructures, Transport and new Technologies, overseen by the Senator, Demetrio Elo Ndong Nsefumu, continued on 21st February with its deliberations on the Draft Merchant Navy Law.

The commissioners focussed their attentions on articles 101 to 208, which refer to all circumstances relating to maritime activities, together with the rights, duties and obligations, including the hiring of crews for vessels, the registration of seamen, and the practice of registering seamen, covered in chapter two of the draft law.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office