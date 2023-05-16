General 

Angola attends seminar on constitutionalism

Posted By: admin

Angolan Constitutional Court presiding judge Laurinda Cardoso is participating in an intermediate seminar of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Portuguese Speaking Countries in Brasilia, Brazil.

The two-day event opened last Monday and is addressing topics such as the “role of jurisdiction in promoting and guaranteeing social and economic justice”, “hermeneutics and constitutional jurisdiction”.

According to a press note sent to ANGOP, the participants also address issues linked to the organisation’s sixth assembly.

The seminar’s programme includes a guided tour of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil.

On the sidelines of the seminar, the president of the Angolan Constitutional Court learnt of the functioning of the Angolan Embassy in that Country.

The Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Portuguese Speaking Countries comprises Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

You May Also Like

Defense Counsel of Martinez Zogo’s family to take legal actions against counterpart for assault

admin Comments Off on Defense Counsel of Martinez Zogo’s family to take legal actions against counterpart for assault

Policymakers must balance control of inflation and financial stability – Dr Atuahene

admin Comments Off on Policymakers must balance control of inflation and financial stability – Dr Atuahene

Young Compete Against Old in Hottest US Rental Market in a Decade

user2 Comments Off on Young Compete Against Old in Hottest US Rental Market in a Decade