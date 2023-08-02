Angola attends UNHCR Executive Committee meeting

Angola takes part in the 74th session of the Executive Committee of the High Commissioner’s Programme (ExCom) of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) taking place on October 9-13 in Geneva, Switzerland, ANGOP has learnt.

According to a press release, Angola attends the event with a delegation led by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, that includes Ambassador Margarida Izata, representative of the Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, diplomats from the Permanent Mission and humanitarian specialists of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior.

Angola takes part in this event for the first time as a member state, following its election on April 5 2023 in New York as the 108th member of the ExCom.

Angola will take part in the general debate, which is expected to focus on regional and global issues on the challenges of migration, as well as the country’s multi-annual voluntary financial contribution to the UN agency.

Alongside the programme for the 74th session of the UNHCR, the Angolan delegation has several meetings on the agenda.

The delegation is expected to meet with Raouf Mazou, the UNHCR’s Deputy High Commissioner for Operations, the ambassador of the United States of America, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Communities of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Gareth Guadalupe, among others.

The ExCom is a subsidiary body of the United Nations General Assembly that came into operation on January 1, 1959.

Source: Angola Press News Agency