Angola’s Vice–President , Esperança da Costa, is expected Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, where she will represent the country in the first African Climate Summit (ACS23) and African Climate Week (ACW23).

Esperança da Costa will be representing the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, in the events that will bring together heads of State and Government of the African continent.

The African Climate Summit (ACS23) and African Climate Week (ACW23) are also to be attended by representatives of the African Union and the United Nations system, among other organisations.

The Angolan delegation includes among several senior officials, the country ‘s ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Miguel César Bembe.

As part of the Africa Climate Summit and African Climate Week, multisectoral experts, including Angolans, have been holding preparatory meetings since Monday.

The first Africa Climate Summit led by the President of Kenya, William Ruto, with the support of the AU, will address the growing exposure to climate change and the associated costs, globally and in Africa in particular.

With this initiative, African leaders once again seek to map out urgent measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The Summit is a platform for informing, outlining and influencing commitments, pledges and outcomes, ultimately leading to the development of the Nairobi Declaration.

Under the slogan, “Driving green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world”, the Forum will also focus on presenting innovative green growth and climate finance solutions in Africa and around the world.

Representatives of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the World Bank (WB), the Summit’s regional and global partners respectively, are joining the group to attend the summit.

The two events, which are expected to welcome more than 30,000 participants, aim to galvanise international collaboration and shape a sustainable future for Africa.

Africa Climate Week will be held simultaneously at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, in partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

