General 

Angolan Epolua crowned African bodybuilding champion

Posted By: admin

The bodybuilder Aquiles Epolua won Sunday in Johannesburg (South Africa), the international bodybuilding tournament “Arnold Classic”, in the category Elite Pro Bodybuilding up to 95 kg.

Aquiles, vice-world champion in the amateur category, beat the competition in his debut in the professional category.

In individual women, Helena Gonçalves won the “wellness fitness” category, after the last stage of the competition called “Overall”, where the winners of all classes compete.

Maria Faria, in the amateur class, “Bodybuilding” category, won the trophy, performing the same feat as her colleague Aquiles Epolua.

Angola national teams, amateur and professional versions, were also champions in the continental competition.

In this international competition, disputed in honour of the world icon of the bodybuilding sport “Arnold Schwarzenegger”, Angola was represented with a delegation that included ten athletes.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

You May Also Like

Tigray Patients Dying Because of Drug, Supply Shortages

admin Comments Off on Tigray Patients Dying Because of Drug, Supply Shortages

Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

admin Comments Off on Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

UNICEF calls for investment in world’s first child-focused climate risk financing solution

admin Comments Off on UNICEF calls for investment in world’s first child-focused climate risk financing solution