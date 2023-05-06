General 

Angolan president at official reception ahead of coronation of Charles III

Posted By: admin

Luanda – Angolan head of state João Lourenço attended Friday afternoon the official reception, ahead the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London.

Saturday, João Lourenço, accompanied by the First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, is participating in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camila, together with hundreds of other guests.

Angolan Head of State is attending the coronation as the guest of the British Government.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

You May Also Like

31 dead in Sudan tribal clashes near Ethiopia border

admin Comments Off on 31 dead in Sudan tribal clashes near Ethiopia border

UNICEF launches new web page on vaccination in Equatorial Guinea

admin Comments Off on UNICEF launches new web page on vaccination in Equatorial Guinea

What’s Happening in Mozambique’s Violent North? It’s Complicated

user2 Comments Off on What’s Happening in Mozambique’s Violent North? It’s Complicated