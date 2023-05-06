Angolan president at official reception ahead of coronation of Charles III

Luanda – Angolan head of state João Lourenço attended Friday afternoon the official reception, ahead the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London.

Saturday, João Lourenço, accompanied by the First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, is participating in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camila, together with hundreds of other guests.

Angolan Head of State is attending the coronation as the guest of the British Government.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)