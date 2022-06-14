Ankur Arora Named Product & Business Development Manager for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

TEMECULA, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Ankur Arora has been named Product & Business Development Manager for Nikkiso Cryogenic Services serving Southeast Asia, New Zealand and Africa.

Ankur has broad global experience in over 30 countries and worked for nearly 20 years with Atlas Copco. His responsibilities included Business Development Manager and Global Sales & Marketing reporting to Germany, based in Auckland, New Zealand, Regional BDM & Application/Product Managers based in Shanghai. He has also served as Project Manager. A mechanical engineer, he also earned an MBA and is currently working on a DBA.

He will be responsible for the launch, sales and solutions related to Waste Heat Recovery and Organic Rankine Cycle Power Generation, Pressure Letdown Power Recovery and more. He will report to Emile Bado, Executive VP, Marketing, and Dr. Reza Agahi, Vice President of Turbo.

“Ankur’s industry and global market experience will be of great benefit to the Group, as we work to develop the opportunities in these regions,” according to Emile Bado, Executive Vice President, Marketing.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

aquigley@cryoind.com