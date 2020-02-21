Politics 

Annual Meeting on Trafficking of Wildlife Species in Central and West Africa closes

The second Annual Meeting on Trafficking of Wildlife Species in Central and West Africa, held in Cameroon, and organised by the Interpol regional office for Central Africa, with its headquarters in Yaounde, has come to a close.

The regional headquarters of the Interpol office was the setting, from 17th to 19th February, for this second meeting, in which the delegations present examined over the three days offences against flora and fauna, and the danger presented by this activity; a problem on a global scale which affects numerous sectors and activities, stated the head of the regional office, during the closing ceremony which took place on Wednesday.

In the presence of representatives from the European Union, those present examined the most recent offences affecting the environment, in addition to providing the opportunity to exchange various perspectives regarding these offences, and on various methods to achieve possible solutions.

Both the opening and closing ceremonies for the meeting were attended by the first adviser from the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Cameroon, Juan Ondo Nve Mbengono, and a delegation from the Ministry for Agriculture, Livestock, Forests and the Environment in our country.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

