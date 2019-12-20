Business 

Annual review meeting of UNICEF cooperation programme

Posted By: admin

The Government and UNICEF, together with its partners, have held an annual review meeting for the 2019 cooperation programme. The aim of this meeting was to analyse the results obtained in favour of improving the situation for boys and girls in Equatorial Guinea. We are including full text of the press release.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

