Business 

Annual review meeting of UNICEF cooperation programme

Posted By: admin

The Government and UNICEF, together with its partners, have held an annual review meeting for the 2019 cooperation programme. The aim of this meeting was to analyse the results obtained in favour of improving the situation for boys and girls in Equatorial Guinea. We are including full text of the press release.

The Government and UNICEF, together with its partners, have held an annual review meeting for the 2019 cooperation programme. The aim of this meeting was to analyse the results obtained in favour of improving the situation for boys and girls in Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

Burkina Faso Coup Leaders Sentenced to Up to 20 Years in Prison

admin Comments Off on Burkina Faso Coup Leaders Sentenced to Up to 20 Years in Prison

France, UK say They Look Beyond Brexit in Mali Cooperation

admin Comments Off on France, UK say They Look Beyond Brexit in Mali Cooperation

Speech by President of the Supreme Court.

admin Comments Off on Speech by President of the Supreme Court.