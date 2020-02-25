Anti-terrorism meeting in Sipopo

The meeting took place in one of the annexes at the Palace of Conferences in Sipopo, between a United Nations delegation and a delegation from Equatorial Guinea, to look at anti-terrorism policy. The meeting was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.

A United Nations commission that manages the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) is in Malabo, with the aim of monitoring and promoting the implementation of Security Council resolutions 1373 from 2001, 1624 from 2005, 2178 from 2014 and 2396 from 2017.

From Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th February, Sipopo is hosting meetings between United Nations experts and Equatoguinean technicians from the various ministerial departments involved. Simeon Oyono Esono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, accompanied by Samia Ladghm, head of the CTED section for Africa, opened the work.

The discussions at the opening session focussed on the threats and challenges of terrorism facing Equatorial Guinea; in addition to an analysis of the progress, strengths and breaches in the implementation of the country’s obligations in implementing Security Council resolutions, before identifying the technical support necessary in order to implement the resolutions.

Over the next three days of work they will look at national legislation against terrorism, including the inclusion of the United Nations requirements in the matter, the investigation, processing and adjudication in related cases, international and regional cooperation in the exchange of information, joint investigations, and extradition and mutual legal support. To those must be added the applicability of the law in the matter, the use of biometric data, the protection of critical infrastructure and flexible aims, including the prevention of recruitment, inter-institutional cooperation, and measures against the financing of terrorism.

These debates are mainly being attended by technicians from the ministries for Justice, Defence, National Security, Finance, Commerce, and Telecommunication, together with the Intelligence Services, the Police, the National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), the National bank, and the Telecommunications Infrastructure Management (ORTEL).

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office