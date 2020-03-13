Appearance of Delegation from Transport before Senate

The Minister for Transport appeared before the plenary of the Permanent Commission on Infrastructures, in order to clarify doubts about the Draft Merchant Navy Law.

The Delegation from the Ministry for Transport, the Postal Service and Telecommunications appeared for the fourth time before the Senate Permanent Commission on Infrastructures, Transport and new Technologies, to clarify doubts and concerns which arose during the second reading of the Draft Merchant Navy Law.

Before the Senate, they presented the options for agreeing the amendments introduced to the document by the Mixed Government – Senate Commission, assigned to reword the contents of some articles in the Draft Merchant Navy Law, in reference to the training and qualifications of seamen.

Furthermore, there was a rewording of the presentation of the reasons, additional provisions, transitional provisions, and the repeal and final provisions for this draft law.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office