ARRIVAL OF CONGOLESE FIRST LADY IN MALABO

On Friday 14th February, the First Lady from the Republic of Congo, Antoinette Sassou, arrived within the framework of the launch of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation, and was received by her Equatoguinean counterpart, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, at Malabo International Airport.

The inauguration will take place on Saturday 15th February, at the Hotel Tres de Agosto, in Malabo.

The arrival of H. E. Antoinette Sassou resulted in a festive atmosphere at Malabo International Airport. Hundreds of young people from the Sons of Obiang Association, various members of the Women’s Organisation from the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE), together with lively choirs, were present to receive the wife of the Congolese President, H. E. Denis Sassou Nguesso, with cheers, applause and songs.

