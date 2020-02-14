Arrival of guests begins for launch of Constancia Mangue Foundation

Guests are now arriving in Malabo for the launch of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation, which is to take place on 15th February. On 13th, the delegation from the Republic of Ivory Coast arrived.

The wife of the President of the Senate from the Republic of Ivory Coast, Patricia Braud Ahoussou, was received by the Ambassador from her country in Malabo, Fatimata Toure. The court of honour for the reception was led by the Senator, Purificacion Buari Lasakero, in her capacity as Adviser to the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation.

Patricia Braud Ahoussou was born on 1st January 1970, and is a notary. She is married and has two children. She arrived in Malabo to represent Dominique Ouatara at the launch of the foundation.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office