Attorney General with difficult mission – President

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda considered “tough” the missions of the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General.

The head of State said so at a joint swearing-in ceremony of the Attorney General Hélder Fernando Pitta Gróz, reappointed for another five-year term, and his Deputy Inocência Maria Pinto.

“We know that it’s not easy. But as for the Attorney General, it’s continuity. Whereas, the novelty is only for the Deputy Attorney General, but she is also from home”, said the Head of State tersely.

Meanwhile, the president João Lourenço wished the new appointees much success in theirs task, which they are taking up as of Wednesday (26).

Hélder Fernando Pitta Gróz and Inocência Maria Pinto were appointed last Tuesday, under the terms of the proposal of the Superior Council of the Magistracy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)