AU and EU Commissions to hold ministerial meeting in May

This was announced by the two commissions during the closing ceremony of the X meeting held in Addis Abeba Ethiopia the headquarters of the AU which was co chaired by the President of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat and the President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen.

The communique recalled that the meeting had been held in order to improve a suitable instrument through mutual commitment which will be examined during the AU EU ministerial meeting on 5th May and the EU AU Summit later in the year.

The two commissions which noted the progress in the priorities established in he Abidjan Declaration in 2017 focussed their discussions on areas of sustainable growth trade investment and digitalisation.

The agenda also included areas such as peace security governance migration and mobility together with climate change and resilient infrastructure.

In all the priority areas the two sides reiterated their commitment to supporting multilateralism as an effective way to address global challenges.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office