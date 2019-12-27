AU celebrates XXXIII Ordinary Session under the Silencing the Guns banner

Under the banner Silencing the guns: creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development, the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Governments will take place from 21st January to 10th February 2020.

The summit, in which participation from the 54 African States is expected, will take place at the headquarters of the AU in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, in accordance with the following programme:

-21st January, the 39th ordinary period of sessions of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC).

-From 6th to 7th February, the 36th Ordinary Session of the Ministerial Executive Council.

-From 9th to 10th February, the 33rd ordinary period of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Governments.

Source: Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office