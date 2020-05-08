AU in conversation with Madagascar on effectiveness of COVID-19 Organics

The African Union is in talks with the Republic of Madagascar, in order to obtain technical data on the security and efficiency of a herbal remedy, recently announced by Madagascar, for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

To that end, the AU Social Affairs Commissioner asked for details regarding the herbal remedy so that once provided, the AU, through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), can check the scientific data gathered to date on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 Organics. The check will be based on global technical and ethical regulations, in order to obtain the necessary scientific evidence on the performance of the tonic.

During a web conference of the Table of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Governments with Presidents of the AU Regional Economic Communities (REC), the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, gave a presentation to his colleagues on the herbal remedy.

The web conference was called by President H. E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, from the Republic of South Africa, in his capacity as President of the African Union (AU), and aimed to report to the presidents of the REC on actions and initiatives taken by the African Union, in response to the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the continent. The meeting also provided a platform for the REC Presidents to report to the Table on the regional measures adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office