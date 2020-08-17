AU Special Representative to Somalia condemns cowardly attack at Elite Hotel in Mogadishu – AMISOM PR/24/2020

Mogadishu, 17 August 2020 – The SRCC and Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has condemned the heinous attack on innocent and unarmed Somalis at the Elite hotel, along the busy popular Liido Beach strip in Mogadishu on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

“This attack was clearly intended to cause maximum casualty on innocent civilians’- men, women and children. I would like to appeal to the population to remain resilient and reaffirm the African Union Commission’s continued support and solidarity with the people and the government of Somalia as they resist the enemies of peace, unity, progress and development in Somalia,” he said.

Ambassador Madeira conveys his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Source: African Union Mission in Somalia